Google買下電器用品搜尋網站Sparkbuy

Sparkbuy是一個專門作電器用品搜尋的網站，於5/24宣佈被Google買下。在其首頁可以看到如下的訊息:

We are pleased as punch to announce that Sparkbuy has been acquired by Google. 我們很高興的宣佈被 Google併購了。

I know, right? We can hardly believe it ourselves. 我們有些不敢置信 …

When we built Sparkbuy way back in the waning days of 2010, we wanted to make it really easy to find the gadget that’s perfect for your needs. Our idea was that you could combine huge piles of structured data with an intuitive interface, et voila: a few clicks to find the electronics widget with exactly the features you want. Have you tried to find a great laptop or TV recently? Crazy hard. 當我們於2010年創立時，希望可以替大家尋找有用的工具，很方便的點選，就可以找到你需要的東西，你最近有無在尋找膝上電腦或是電視? 很困難找吧。

But when people started actually using Sparkbuy, we started to see that the opportunity was bigger. In fact, it was much, much bigger. There are so many “crazy hard” search problems out there we know it could take ages for us to deliver what our customers are asking for. So when Google showed up and suggested we could work together to turbocharge our efforts, we just couldn’t pass it up. 當人們開始使用 Sparkbuy，我們看到很多機會，因為外面提供的搜尋，可能要找老半天才能找到需要的東西，當Google跟我們說要共同努力來改善，我們當然不會錯過。

We’re stoked about the opportunity to share our vision for search with a broader audience. And while we won’t be offering services at sparkbuy.com any more, stay tuned for truckloads of new awesome from our team at Google. 我們很高興可以把我們的觀點跟更多人分享，但是這些服務將不會繼續在Sparkbuy.com 提供，請等待我們團隊在加入Google後給各位更棒的新服務。

Thanks for coming by! 感謝來訪

可見Spakrbuy的「電器用品搜尋技術」將會納入Google的產品中。